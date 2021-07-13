Press Conferences

22:25 13.07.2021

Forest inventory planned to be completed by 2027, interim report to be available in 2023 – Ukrderzhlisproekt head

3 min read

KYIV. July 13 (Interfax-Ukraine) – The national forest inventory with a total budget of about UAH 60 million and the publication of data on the state of the forest fund will last until 2027 with the publication of an interim total in 2023, head of the production association Ukrderzhslisproekt Viktor Melnychenko said during a press conference at the Interfax-Ukraine agency on Tuesday.

Melnychenko said that the inventory being carried out would provide generalized information for strategic planning in various sectors, including forestry.

He clarified that the State Agency for Forest Resources had appointed Ukrderzhslisproekt to be responsible for the inventory of forests in Ukraine.

The inventory will be carried out in the next five years, after which the information received will be analyzed and the final report prepared for another year. At the same time, the expert noted that the national forest inventory is the only method for determining the currently unknown indicators of natural growth (loss) of forest vegetation, as well as their qualitative and quantitative indicators, which are the main ones in discussions about the intensity of forest use.

"During the period of independence, only two state forest registrations were carried out: in 1996 and in 2011. Conceptually, it is the  National Forest Inventory that is designed to change the principles of the national forest inventory," Melnychenko said.

The head of Ukrderzhslisproekt said that during the inventory, 30 specialists from 15 teams would collect more than 50 items of indicators from 18,000 forest plots, where trees have important ecological and economic characteristics. To record all changes occurring in the forest, the control plots will be regularly studied over two five-year cycles, which will make it possible to prepare an array of more than 70 types of reporting data with generalized information about the forests of Ukraine.

According to him, at the moment the project staff numbers 19 people, of which seven teams have been formed, and five more employees will check the objectivity of the information already collected.

The inventory budget for 2021 will amount to UAH 12 million, 90% of which will be used to pay the salaries of workers collecting information in the field. Accordingly, the total budget of the National Forest Inventory for the entire duration of the program is planned at about UAH 60 million.

Melnychenko clarified that data on the state of forests would be made public on a publicly accessible specialized website with information about the national forest inventory. In this case, the maximum statistical error during research will be no more than 3%.

"The inventory data will be a significant source for scientific research, which will contribute to the further improvement of forest inventory characteristics. In the future, the research laboratory will play a key role in the state system of information on forests," Melnychenko said.

Tags: #forest #conference
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:57 09.07.2021
Organizers of International European University in Kyiv invest over $3 mln in project over a year of work

Organizers of International European University in Kyiv invest over $3 mln in project over a year of work

15:05 09.07.2021
Production at Ukroboronprom enterprises increases by 19.5% in H1 2021

Production at Ukroboronprom enterprises increases by 19.5% in H1 2021

17:13 08.07.2021
'Resource' bill to significantly slow down implementation of Affordable Mortgage 7% program - developers

'Resource' bill to significantly slow down implementation of Affordable Mortgage 7% program - developers

16:13 02.07.2021
International European University organizes international scientific conference: ‘25th Anniversary of the Constitution of Ukraine’

International European University organizes international scientific conference: ‘25th Anniversary of the Constitution of Ukraine’

11:54 02.07.2021
Confectionery products increase by 15%-20% in 2021 due to high price of sugar – association

Confectionery products increase by 15%-20% in 2021 due to high price of sugar – association

17:36 29.06.2021
Dairy industry needs UAH 45 bln of govt support until 2030 to overcome crisis

Dairy industry needs UAH 45 bln of govt support until 2030 to overcome crisis

17:16 25.06.2021
Referendum on Donbas may pose threat to Ukraine's statehood – political scientists

Referendum on Donbas may pose threat to Ukraine's statehood – political scientists

17:36 22.06.2021
Online Event focusing on Nord Stream 2: What next for Ukraine’s European gas market integration and US partnership?

Online Event focusing on Nord Stream 2: What next for Ukraine’s European gas market integration and US partnership?

13:20 18.06.2021
No agreements between Biden, Putin on Ukraine better than ones in favor of Russia – political expert

No agreements between Biden, Putin on Ukraine better than ones in favor of Russia – political expert

16:49 17.06.2021
Post-COVID rehabilitation should be started even during illness – experts

Post-COVID rehabilitation should be started even during illness – experts

Завантаження...
AD

LATEST

850 foreign students from more than 40 countries study at International European University from Kiev

Energy Ministry mulling prospect of hydrogen production using atomic energy – Dpty Minister

67% of Ukrainians define themselves as believers, but only 10% of them are members of religious communities – study

Human rights activists demand exclusion of people considered mistakenly included in sanctions lists by NSDC decision of May 14, 2021

Almost half of Ukrainians use Ukrainian at home – poll

Bill No. 2289 regulates import of plant protection products only for research – MP

Biden, Putin in Geneva to negotiate rules of confrontation between United States, Russia, including Ukraine – political scientists

State banks not ready to finance RES generation at feed-in tariff until situation with payments settled

Bill on de-oligarchization being drafted to eliminate Zelensky's rivals in next presidential election – political expert

Ukreximbank puts up 16 real estate objects for sale through OpenMarket worth UAH 1 bln

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD