15:35 30.08.2023

SOE Forests of Ukraine increases contributions to state budget by 35%, initiates some programs to support army

The state-owned enterprise Forests of Ukraine in January-August 2023 transferred to the state budget UAH 1.1 billion more than in the same period last year (an increase of 35%). From the profits received, the company finances programs to assist the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

According to the report, another batch of equipment was handed over to the Armed Forces of Ukraine this week: five new L200 pickups and four Ford trucks worth more than UAH 24 million, the press service of the enterprise said.

"Since the beginning of the war, we have provided more than 800 pieces of equipment to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. In total, the amount of assistance exceeds UAH 1.2 billion. In addition, our employees collected tens of millions of hryvnias in aid for various units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. These are drones, thermal imagers, ammunition, generators, food. We have already transferred equipment worth more than UAH 25 million this summer to the 43rd Brigade, which has already become almost sponsored by us, and we are transferring it again," the press service quoted Head of SOE Forests of Ukraine Yuriy Bolokhovets at a meeting with the military in the Kyiv suburban forestry.

Since its foundation in December 2022, the SOE Forests of Ukraine has not purchased a single vehicle for the administrative apparatus. Only special equipment to extinguish fires and protect forests was purchased. Almost two-thirds of the purchase amount was spent to buy cars, then transferred to the military.

"With the profit that remains after paying taxes, we are trying to buy what the troops need," Bolohovets said.

He added that state-owned forestry had suffered greatly during the occupation. It is necessary to rebuild forestry premises, but the priority for the enterprise is investment in the development of production and assistance to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"Our brigade was created at the beginning of the year and is holding the front near Kharkiv, where it is very hot today. There is not enough equipment, and the help of SOE Forests of Ukraine is very important. We especially appreciate that this is new equipment, which means it will last longer and will not need repairs. There is not much time for it in the war," Deputy Commander of the 43rd Brigade Andriy Petrov said.

The head of Forests of Ukraine also said that the company has launched a program to support veteran foresters. Participants who returned from the front are given a salary increase of 20% and an annual bonus is paid.

