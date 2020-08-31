Large arms cache found in Liubotyn, Kharkiv region – police

In the town of Liubotyn, Kharkiv region, a cache was found, where almost five kilograms of tritol were stored, some 2,300 various ammunition, almost 62,000 rounds of various calibers and many auxiliary military equipment.

According to the Department of Strategic Investigations of the National Police of Ukraine, operatives of Kharkiv department received information about the storage of a large amount of weapons in one of the districts of the region, after which, together with the investigators of the Investigative Directorate of the Regional Main Directorate and Prosecutor's Office officers, they established the place of the cache, a garage that had been used for a long time representatives of one of the public organizations.

"Law enforcers with the involvement of the explosives service conducted an authorized search and found a large number of various ammunition. In particular, in the basement of the garage they seized 472 bomb cases of various types, some 765 fuses of the igniter set for hand grenades and UZI type, more than 660 grenade launcher shots of various types, some 122 igniter rocket engines, some 49 rocket-propelled anti-tank grenades of various types, some 66 hand-held smoke grenades, some 20 alert, lighting, mortar and anti-personnel mines, a high-explosive fragmentation round. In addition, among the seized 55 boxes with cartridges of various calibers, almost 62,000 bullets, as well as trinitrotoluene demolition slabs with total weight of five kilograms, explosive devices, other ammunition and auxiliary military equipment," the Department of Strategic Investigations said.

The origin of the seized ammunition and the circle of persons involved in organizing the illegal storage of ammunition and weapons are now being established.

Criminal proceedings have been opened under Part 1 of Article 263 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (illegal handling of ammunition).

According to a source close to law enforcement agencies, members of the Patriots for Life organization used the garage. The agency was unable to obtain official confirmation or denial of this information.

As reported, unknown persons riding in a Mitsubishi car blocked a Mercedes minibus carrying members of the abovementioned organization on a road in the vicinity of Liubotyn on Thursday evening, forcing the bus to stop. After that, several people emerged from the car and attacked the minibus with rubber bullets, then fleeing the scene in their car.