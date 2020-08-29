Total of 32 people detained at protests in Belarus on Friday - Interior Ministry

A total of 32 people were detained at protest rallies in Belarus on Friday and 42 "hotspots of political activity of citizens" were detected in the country, the Interior Ministry said.

"Political and social events took place in the country yesterday, August 28. A total of 42 hotspots of political activity of citizens were detected," the ministry said.

A total of 32 people detained in country until their cases of administrative offenses are heard by courts, it said.