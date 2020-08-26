SBU blocks activities of extensionists' network from JFO area

In the area of the Joint Force Operation (JFO) in Donbas, cyber specialists of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) blocked the activities of a network of separatist Internet agitators, which was coordinated by the so-called Ministry of Information of "Donetsk People's Republic" (DPR).

"According to operational information, the group included five residents of Mariupol. According to the instructions of the curators, they systematically posted destructive materials on pages in Russian social networks, and also published calls for violation of territorial integrity and constitutional order in local communities with more than 150,000 users. Propagandists justified Russian aggression against our country, popularized the terrorist organizations 'LPR' and 'DPR' and the separation of the southeastern regions from Ukraine. In addition, the attackers called for mass riots and actions of disobedience," the SBU press center said in a statement released on Wednesday.

The network is currently blocked. Law enforcers are taking measures to identify and detain their accomplices.

Such actions are qualified as crimes against the foundations of national security. Criminal liability is provided for activities aimed at overthrowing the constitutional order or seizing government power, as well as encroachment on the territorial integrity and inviolability of Ukraine.