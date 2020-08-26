Facts

13:45 26.08.2020

SBU blocks activities of extensionists' network from JFO area

1 min read
SBU blocks activities of extensionists' network from JFO area

 In the area of the Joint Force Operation (JFO) in Donbas, cyber specialists of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) blocked the activities of a network of separatist Internet agitators, which was coordinated by the so-called Ministry of Information of "Donetsk People's Republic" (DPR).

"According to operational information, the group included five residents of Mariupol. According to the instructions of the curators, they systematically posted destructive materials on pages in Russian social networks, and also published calls for violation of territorial integrity and constitutional order in local communities with more than 150,000 users. Propagandists justified Russian aggression against our country, popularized the terrorist organizations 'LPR' and 'DPR' and the separation of the southeastern regions from Ukraine. In addition, the attackers called for mass riots and actions of disobedience," the SBU press center said in a statement released on Wednesday.

The network is currently blocked. Law enforcers are taking measures to identify and detain their accomplices.

Such actions are qualified as crimes against the foundations of national security. Criminal liability is provided for activities aimed at overthrowing the constitutional order or seizing government power, as well as encroachment on the territorial integrity and inviolability of Ukraine.

Tags: #donbas #separatists #sbu
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

09:32 26.08.2020
Zelensky hopes to end war in Donbas in 2020

Zelensky hopes to end war in Donbas in 2020

15:25 25.08.2020
Meeting of advisors to Normandy Four leaders previously scheduled for Aug 28 cancelled – source

Meeting of advisors to Normandy Four leaders previously scheduled for Aug 28 cancelled – source

16:12 24.08.2020
Donbas ceasefire should be solidified - German FM

Donbas ceasefire should be solidified - German FM

14:14 24.08.2020
FMs of Normandy Four countries may meet in Sept - German FM Maas

FMs of Normandy Four countries may meet in Sept - German FM Maas

15:12 22.08.2020
Russian-occupation forces fired once using anti-tank grenade launcher near Maryinka – Defense Ministry

Russian-occupation forces fired once using anti-tank grenade launcher near Maryinka – Defense Ministry

17:47 21.08.2020
Russia-occupation fighters do not violate ceasefire in Donbas on Friday

Russia-occupation fighters do not violate ceasefire in Donbas on Friday

15:42 21.08.2020
One in three Ukrainians support granting of autonomy to uncontrolled territories of Donbas within Ukraine - opinion poll

One in three Ukrainians support granting of autonomy to uncontrolled territories of Donbas within Ukraine - opinion poll

18:56 20.08.2020
Russia at TCG 'intensely pushes' political subjectivization of temporarily occupied areas, already speaks of 'ORDLO' delegation – Harmash

Russia at TCG 'intensely pushes' political subjectivization of temporarily occupied areas, already speaks of 'ORDLO' delegation – Harmash

15:41 20.08.2020
FSB claims SBU tried to kidnap one of Donbas fighters from Russia

FSB claims SBU tried to kidnap one of Donbas fighters from Russia

12:42 20.08.2020
SBU investigates embezzlement of UAH 12 mln of state funds by Ukrzaliznytsia

SBU investigates embezzlement of UAH 12 mln of state funds by Ukrzaliznytsia

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky, Pompeo discuss ceasefire in Donbas

NSDC Secretary: Today we are witnessing world's first biological warfare

Ukraine from Aug 29 introduces 30-day ban on entrance country, except for transit

If Biden wins election Biden, he will ensure provision of lethal weapons to Ukraine

Cabinet to extend adaptive lockdown in Ukraine for two months – MP

LATEST

Zelensky, Pompeo discuss ceasefire in Donbas

NSDC Secretary: Today we are witnessing world's first biological warfare

Ukraine from Aug 29 introduces 30-day ban on entrance country, except for transit

If Biden wins election Biden, he will ensure provision of lethal weapons to Ukraine

Cabinet to extend adaptive lockdown in Ukraine for two months – MP

Elections to ORDLO should be held according to special law – Reznikov

Water cannot be supplied to Crimea before its de-occupation

Yermak expects meeting Normandy Four leaders' advisers to take place by Sept 10

No single negotiating platform on issue of Crimea de-occupation for six years created – Zelensky

Criminal proceedings on UAH 9 bln in funds for financing Arcada construction investigated

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD