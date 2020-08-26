Facts

09:32 26.08.2020

Zelensky hopes to end war in Donbas in 2020

2 min read
Zelensky hopes to end war in Donbas in 2020

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky hopes that it will be possible to end the war in Donbas already in 2020.

"The second meeting in the Normandy Format suggests that we have a great chance to end the war," he said in an interview with the Euronews television channel.

"If we compare our team and the previous one, the way I want, nobody wanted. Nobody did this at such a pace and put pressure on this issue, and everyone can see it. I am not just talking about Ukrainians – all our foreign partners see it. I know that no one will finish it faster than me," Zelensky said.

The head of state said that so far there is no other real effective plan for a peaceful settlement of the situation in eastern Ukraine, which would be supported by all four parties to the Normandy negotiation format. Therefore, he wants to continue moving along this path until the end of the war in Donbas.

"If it [the negotiation format] does not work, then we will already think about another plan," the president said.

Zelensky said that the agreements reached by the leaders of the Normandy Format member states at the last meeting in Paris at the end of 2019 are being implemented, although not as quickly as we would like.

The head of state said that the ceasefire regime in Donbas has already been introduced and is being observed, agreements have also been reached on areas for the disengagement of forces and 20 areas for demining.

Tags: #zelensky #donbas
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

10:24 26.08.2020
EU leaders should announce specific list of steps for Ukraine's membership in EU – Zelensky

EU leaders should announce specific list of steps for Ukraine's membership in EU – Zelensky

09:57 26.08.2020
Zelensky replaces commander of Ukrainian Armed Forces' Special Operations Forces

Zelensky replaces commander of Ukrainian Armed Forces' Special Operations Forces

18:26 25.08.2020
Zelensky calls on rabbis of Ukraine to help avoid crowds during Rosh Hashanah celebrations in Uman

Zelensky calls on rabbis of Ukraine to help avoid crowds during Rosh Hashanah celebrations in Uman

16:34 25.08.2020
Meeting of Normandy Four leaders' advisers is postponed due to business trip of adviser to French President – Zelensky's Office

Meeting of Normandy Four leaders' advisers is postponed due to business trip of adviser to French President – Zelensky's Office

15:25 25.08.2020
Meeting of advisors to Normandy Four leaders previously scheduled for Aug 28 cancelled – source

Meeting of advisors to Normandy Four leaders previously scheduled for Aug 28 cancelled – source

15:03 25.08.2020
Govt suggests extending adaptive quarantine in Ukraine until Nov 1 – meeting at Zelensky's office

Govt suggests extending adaptive quarantine in Ukraine until Nov 1 – meeting at Zelensky's office

09:36 25.08.2020
Zelensky, Maas propose holding Normandy summit in late Sept

Zelensky, Maas propose holding Normandy summit in late Sept

16:12 24.08.2020
Donbas ceasefire should be solidified - German FM

Donbas ceasefire should be solidified - German FM

14:14 24.08.2020
FMs of Normandy Four countries may meet in Sept - German FM Maas

FMs of Normandy Four countries may meet in Sept - German FM Maas

15:12 22.08.2020
Russian-occupation forces fired once using anti-tank grenade launcher near Maryinka – Defense Ministry

Russian-occupation forces fired once using anti-tank grenade launcher near Maryinka – Defense Ministry

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

EU leaders should announce specific list of steps for Ukraine's membership in EU – Zelensky

Ukraine records 1,670 new COVID-19 cases over past day, 36 died, 584 recovered – NSDC

Zelensky calls on rabbis of Ukraine to help avoid crowds during Rosh Hashanah celebrations in Uman

Industrial production fall in Ukraine slows to 4.2% in July 2020

Meeting of Normandy Four leaders' advisers is postponed due to business trip of adviser to French President – Zelensky's Office

LATEST

Kyivmiskbud to audit construction of residential complexes by construction financing funds managed by Arсada – Kyiv mayor

Ukraine records 1,670 new COVID-19 cases over past day, 36 died, 584 recovered – NSDC

Russian-occupation forces in Donbas fired once from automatic grenade launcher over day – JFO HQ

Industrial production fall in Ukraine slows to 4.2% in July 2020

Arakhamia on Kravchuk's statement on water supplies to Crimea: No chances for Rada to take such decision

Ukraine reports 1,658 new COVID-19 cases, 25 deaths, 346 recoveries in past 24 hours

U.S. rejects Russia's attempted annexation of Crimea - Pompeo

Ukraine will never compromise on what will undermine its territorial integrity, development as European, democratic country, create delay action mine in it – Kuleba

Ukraine expects Germany to join intl platform on Crimea - Kuleba

Belarusian independence important to Kyiv, not names of leaders - Ukrainian FM

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD