Facts

11:18 24.08.2020

Yulia Tymoshenko tests positive for COVID-19, believed to be in serious condition - spokesperson

1 min read
Yulia Tymoshenko tests positive for COVID-19, believed to be in serious condition - spokesperson

Leader of Ukraine's Batkivschyna Party Yulia Tymoshenko has been diagnosed with COVID-19 and is now believed to be in grave condition, her spokesperson Maryna Soroka has said.

"Yes, unfortunately, it's true. The test has shown that Yulia Volodymyrivna [Tymoshenko] has got COVID-19. Her current condition is believed to be serious. Body temperature reached 39 degrees [centigrade]. She is fighting!" Soroka wrote on Facebook on Sunday afternoon.

Tags: #covid_19 #tymoshenko
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

11:53 24.08.2020
Some 1,799 people fall ill with COVID-19, 22 die, 289 recover in Ukraine over past day - NSDC

Some 1,799 people fall ill with COVID-19, 22 die, 289 recover in Ukraine over past day - NSDC

14:56 22.08.2020
The number of patients with COVID-19 per day not increase only in Kherson region – NSDC

The number of patients with COVID-19 per day not increase only in Kherson region – NSDC

11:57 22.08.2020
Klitschko: 7 people died due to COVID-19 per day in Kyiv, 179 new patients

Klitschko: 7 people died due to COVID-19 per day in Kyiv, 179 new patients

11:26 22.08.2020
Ukraine sets anti-record of 2,328 COVID-19 cases over day again, 657 recovered, 37 new victims of virus – NSDC

Ukraine sets anti-record of 2,328 COVID-19 cases over day again, 657 recovered, 37 new victims of virus – NSDC

10:54 20.08.2020
Number of COVID-19 case increases in Kyiv: 227 patients per day – Klitschko

Number of COVID-19 case increases in Kyiv: 227 patients per day – Klitschko

09:52 20.08.2020
Ukraine sets new anti-record of 2,134 new COVID-19 cases over day, 704 recovered, 40 died

Ukraine sets new anti-record of 2,134 new COVID-19 cases over day, 704 recovered, 40 died

09:35 17.08.2020
Ukraine records 1,464 new cases of COVID-19 over past day, 342 recoveries, 21 deaths – NSDC

Ukraine records 1,464 new cases of COVID-19 over past day, 342 recoveries, 21 deaths – NSDC

18:51 13.08.2020
Budget for services of mobile brigades for COVID-19 testing is more than enough – National Health Service

Budget for services of mobile brigades for COVID-19 testing is more than enough – National Health Service

09:17 13.08.2020
Ukraine records 1,592 new COVID-19 cases per day, 530 recovered, 22 new victims of virus – NSDC

Ukraine records 1,592 new COVID-19 cases per day, 530 recovered, 22 new victims of virus – NSDC

17:37 10.08.2020
Biocor Technology announces development of PCR tests for COVID-19

Biocor Technology announces development of PCR tests for COVID-19

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Donbas ceasefire should be solidified - German FM

U.S. rejects Russia's attempted annexation of Crimea - Pompeo

Ukraine will never compromise on what will undermine its territorial integrity, development as European, democratic country, create delay action mine in it – Kuleba

FMs of Normandy Four countries may meet in Sept - German FM Maas

March of defenders starts in Kyiv

LATEST

Donbas ceasefire should be solidified - German FM

U.S. rejects Russia's attempted annexation of Crimea - Pompeo

Ukraine will never compromise on what will undermine its territorial integrity, development as European, democratic country, create delay action mine in it – Kuleba

Ukraine expects Germany to join intl platform on Crimea - Kuleba

FMs of Normandy Four countries may meet in Sept - German FM Maas

Belarusian independence important to Kyiv, not names of leaders - Ukrainian FM

Kyiv police receive number of anonymous reports about mining of objects, mainly in city center

March of defenders starts in Kyiv

West openly meddling in Belarus' internal affairs - Lukashenko

Lukashenko orders monitoring NATO forces' movement, tightening control over Belarus' Western border

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD