Yulia Tymoshenko tests positive for COVID-19, believed to be in serious condition - spokesperson

Leader of Ukraine's Batkivschyna Party Yulia Tymoshenko has been diagnosed with COVID-19 and is now believed to be in grave condition, her spokesperson Maryna Soroka has said.

"Yes, unfortunately, it's true. The test has shown that Yulia Volodymyrivna [Tymoshenko] has got COVID-19. Her current condition is believed to be serious. Body temperature reached 39 degrees [centigrade]. She is fighting!" Soroka wrote on Facebook on Sunday afternoon.