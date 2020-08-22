Russian-occupation forces fired once using anti-tank grenade launcher near Maryinka – Defense Ministry

Since the beginning of the day, Russian-occupation forces in Donbas have fired one shot near Maryinka using a hand-held anti-tank grenade launcher, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry said.

"From the beginning of the current day to noon, in most areas of responsibility of Ukrainian units, the silence was observed. At the same time, our defenders of Maryinka recorded one shot from a hand-held anti-tank grenade launcher in the morning, which the enemy fired from the occupied Trudivske," speaker of the Defense Ministry Maksym Prauta said in the daily report on the situation in the area of the Joint Force Operation (JFO).

Thus, the servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine did not use weapons in response to this violation of the ceasefire by the armed formations of the Russian Federation.

It is noted that there were no combat losses or injuries among the personnel of the Joint Forces.

"The situation in the area of the operation remains fully controlled," the ministry said.