15:14 20.08.2020

Crimea to quickly return to Ukraine's jurisdiction if Kherson region to be prosperous – Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky took part in the presentation of the Development Strategy of Kherson region for 2021-2027 within his working trip to the region on Thursday, according to the presidential website.

"The strategy of each region is created not in high offices in the capital, but directly on the spot, in constant dialogue with people," the head of state said.

According to Zelensky, the common task of the central and local authorities and all citizens is to maximize the potential of the region and overcome the challenges facing it. "Kherson region has incredible potential in agriculture, tourism, renewable energy, transport sectors. Kherson land is incredibly fertile," the president said.

The head of state also drew attention to the fact that Kherson region borders on the occupied Crimea, and expressed his belief that the peninsula will definitely return to Ukraine. "I am sure that when next to it there is prosperous, shining, successful Kherson region, such return will happen much faster," Zelensky said.

Presenting the Development Strategy of Kherson region, Chairman of the Regional State Administration Yuriy Husev said that one of the promising sectors of the region is agriculture and, in particular, the direction of irrigation can get an additional impetus after the implementation of the land reform in Kherson region. He said that in the near future, together with the government, he is presenting an irrigation development strategy with pilot projects in the region.

Husev noted the great potential of the tourism industry, shipbuilding, significant infrastructure opportunities.

