12:42 20.08.2020

SBU investigates embezzlement of UAH 12 mln of state funds by Ukrzaliznytsia

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has documented a multimillion-dollar corruption scheme in the procurement of inventory items for the repair of Ukrzaliznytsia's passenger rolling stock.

As reported in a message on SBU website on Thursday, according to a preliminary investigation, the corruption scheme was organized by the management of the Passenger Company branch of Ukrzaliznytsia through affiliated commercial structures, including those with signs of fictitiousness.

The SBU reported that during 2019-2020, the branch allocated over UAH 60 million for the purchase of inventory items for the repair of passenger rolling stock, and the structures controlled by the organizers became the winners of the tender.

An examination initiated by SBU showed an unjustified overstatement of the products cost, which caused damage to the state in the amount of almost UAH 12 million.

Now SBU, together with the National Police, are conducting a series of searches in the offices of Ukrzaliznytsia and the offices of commercial structures in Kyiv and Vinnytsia.

As reported, at the end of July, the Security Service of Ukraine documented a large-scale theft of funds by Ukrzaliznytsia by means of purchasing low-quality spare parts for UAH 200 million in 2018-2019.

Tags: #ukrzaliznytsia #sbu
