Facts

11:05 20.08.2020

Russia, leaking to media document on repealing Rada's decree on elections, makes it impossible to raise issue in parliament – Harmash

3 min read
Russia, leaking to media document on repealing Rada's decree on elections, makes it impossible to raise issue in parliament – Harmash

Russia, leaking to the media a document demanding to cancel the Verkhovna Rada's decree on the impossibility of holding local elections in the temporarily occupied territories, made it impossible not only to do this, but also to raise such an issue in the parliament, well-known journalist Serhiy Harmash, invited by the Ukrainian side to join the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) work as a representative of the certain areas of Donetsk and Luhansk regions (ORDLO) has said.

"It is obvious that the leaking to the media the document (note, prepared one for a meeting of advisers, and not for the TCG) demanding the Russian Federation to cancel the Verkhovna Rada's resolution on the elections, Moscow made impossible (even theoretically) not only to fulfill this requirement, but also to raise such an issue. Thus, Russia deliberately stalemated the situation, blocking a future meeting of the Normandy Four advisers, which Kozak [Deputy Head of the Russian presidential administration Dmitry Kozak] had previously openly opposed," Harmash wrote on his Facebook page on Thursday morning.

According to the journalist, the Russian Federation wants to disrupt the meeting, block the work of the institution of advisers, but shift the responsibility for this to Ukraine.

"Further, referring to the ineffectiveness of the institution of the Normandy Four's advisers, Moscow will put forward a demand to transfer the decisions of all issues to the level of the TCG, which does not have France and Germany, but there is ORDLO. This is the goal of the Russian Federation, and not the abolition of the Rada's decree. The decree is just a reason," he said.

Thus, Harmash believes that in the future one should expect either an attempt to subjectivize the ORDLO, or an aggravation at the front, or diplomatic pressure from the West on the Russian Federation, a sign of which will be the meeting of the Normandy Four at the level of foreign policy advisers.

"It is bad that the subject of such bargaining between the West and Moscow can be just the subjectivization of ORDLO," the journalist said.

Harmash also said that he would later publish a post with his attitude to what is now happening in the Minsk process.

Earlier, the media circulated a copy of the Russian document that the Russian side presented during the negotiations within the TCG. In the draft of the final document of the upcoming meeting of the Normandy Four advisers, Russia set out its demands on the Ukrainian side, in particular, to cancel the decree of the Verkhovna Rada, which does not allow holding local elections in the occupied territories.

Tags: #tcg #ordlo #harmash
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

10:03 20.08.2020
Kravchuk informs TCG on appeal to Rada about issue on compliance of decree on 2020 local elections with law on special procedure for local self-government in ORDLO

Kravchuk informs TCG on appeal to Rada about issue on compliance of decree on 2020 local elections with law on special procedure for local self-government in ORDLO

09:54 20.08.2020
TCG humanitarian working group makes progress on mutual release of detainees - President`s office

TCG humanitarian working group makes progress on mutual release of detainees - President`s office

17:04 19.08.2020
At TCG meeting, Kravchuk promises to ask Rada to reconsider decree, which, according to ORDLO, violates Minsk agreements – Harmash

At TCG meeting, Kravchuk promises to ask Rada to reconsider decree, which, according to ORDLO, violates Minsk agreements – Harmash

12:24 18.08.2020
Fokin to help establishing interaction, communication with all Donbas residents – Kravchuk

Fokin to help establishing interaction, communication with all Donbas residents – Kravchuk

11:59 18.08.2020
Fokin to be responsible for interaction with representatives of Donbas, involved in TCG work

Fokin to be responsible for interaction with representatives of Donbas, involved in TCG work

11:36 18.08.2020
Fokin is appointed as first dpty of Kravchuk in Ukrainian delegation to TCG – decree

Fokin is appointed as first dpty of Kravchuk in Ukrainian delegation to TCG – decree

14:47 17.08.2020
Kravchuk in favor of establishing communication with Ukrainians living in temporarily occupied territories of Donbas

Kravchuk in favor of establishing communication with Ukrainians living in temporarily occupied territories of Donbas

13:44 17.08.2020
Kravchuk believes Russia wants peace in Donbas, but ready to resign as Ukrainian delegation head if Minsk process proves unpromising

Kravchuk believes Russia wants peace in Donbas, but ready to resign as Ukrainian delegation head if Minsk process proves unpromising

14:31 13.08.2020
Ukraine can offer Sweden to become platform for negotiations on Donbas – Kravchuk

Ukraine can offer Sweden to become platform for negotiations on Donbas – Kravchuk

12:20 13.08.2020
Ukraine hands over to OSCE updated list of detainees' exchange – Zelensky

Ukraine hands over to OSCE updated list of detainees' exchange – Zelensky

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

SBU investigates embezzlement of UAH 12 mln of state funds by Ukrzaliznytsia

Number of COVID-19 case increases in Kyiv: 227 patients per day – Klitschko

Kravchuk informs TCG on appeal to Rada about issue on compliance of decree on 2020 local elections with law on special procedure for local self-government in ORDLO

TCG humanitarian working group makes progress on mutual release of detainees - President`s office

Ukraine sets new anti-record of 2,134 new COVID-19 cases over day, 704 recovered, 40 died

LATEST

SBU investigates embezzlement of UAH 12 mln of state funds by Ukrzaliznytsia

Kharkiv IT-Cluster offers Belarusian IT specialists aid with relocation, finding housing

Number of COVID-19 case increases in Kyiv: 227 patients per day – Klitschko

Ukraine sets new anti-record of 2,134 new COVID-19 cases over day, 704 recovered, 40 died

Misinformation, speculation in Wagner members' case intended to harm Ukraine's special services – Burba

NSDC reveals signs of Russian special services' large cyberattack on Ukraine's govt agencies before Independence Day

Trump retweets purported audio of Biden call with Poroshenko

Damage from protests in Belarus already stands at $500 mln – presidential aide

Razumkov signs order to convene extraordinary Rada session on Aug 25

Commission on Manmade Disaster, Emergency Response on Thurs to set different levels of epidemic danger, quarantine zones to be revised in 13 regions – Liashko

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD