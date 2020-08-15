After Belarus' handover of Wagner men to Russia, extradition dialogue exhausted – Ukrainian MFA

Extradition of the members of the private military company Wagner, who had been detained in Belarus, becomes impossible after their handover to Russia because they have Russian passports and Russia does not extradite its citizens, Ukrainian Deputy Foreign Minister Yevhen Enin said.

"If... these citizens have departed for Russia, then of course the subject matter of the subsequent dialogue vanishes on its own," Enin told the Ukraine24 television channel on Friday evening.

"The thing is, if these individuals have Russian passports, then just like Ukraine, which does not extradite its citizens, Russia and Belarus do not extradite theirs," he said.

In international practice, there is no absolute rule: for instance, the United States and Israel may extradite their citizens, Enin said.

"From the start, we did not rule out a possibility of the Belarusian leader playing this issue and using [the detained men] as a kind of a bargaining card, primarily with Russia. And now we say that he made a choice in Russia's favor. And yet, our preliminary investigative bodies did everything they had to do to exhaust all possibilities for the extradition of these law-breakers to Ukraine," Enin said.