14:01 14.08.2020

Razumkov about unrest in Belarus: Elections should be held democratically

Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Dmytro Razumkov has said elections should be held democratically in any state, and when assessing their results, one should take into account, among other things, how adequately the authorities act in certain conditions.

"In terms of human rights, I think that regardless of the state in which this happens, elections should be held democratically, because elections are the expression of the will of citizens. In the results of the elections, we must take into account how it happened, how it is perceived by the citizens of the state, how this is perceived by international institutions that observe the elections and how adequately the authorities act in certain conditions," Razumkov told journalists in Chernihiv on Friday, answering the question of how he relates to the events in Belarus.

As reported, Razumkov pays a working trip to Sumy and Chernihiv regions on Thursday and Friday.

