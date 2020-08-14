Facts

09:37 14.08.2020

Ukraine sets new anti-record with 1,732 new COVID-19 cases for past day, over 2,000 victims from beginning of pandemic

In Ukraine, as of Friday morning, another anti-record of 1,732 cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) disease per day was recorded, while some 581 people recovered, some 19 people died from the disease, the National Security and Defense Council's (NSDC) Coronavirus Epidemic Monitoring System (NSDC) said on its website.

A day earlier, on August 13 an absolute anti-record with 1,592 new cases of the virus was set, on August 12, some 1,433 new cases were detected, on August 11, some 1,158 new cases of COVID-19 were reported, about 1,008 infected people on August 10, some 1,199 people on August 9, on August 8 there was an absolute anti-record of 1,489 new cases per day.

The cumulative number of COVID-19 cases from the beginning of the pandemic to the morning of Friday reached 87,872 people, some 46,797 people recovered, some 2,011 people died from the pandemic. Now in Ukraine, there are 39,064 patients with COVID-19, which are 1,131 people more than the day before.

The largest number of detected cases of COVID-19 over the past day was recorded in Kharkiv (205), Lviv (184), Odesa (160) regions, Kyiv city (158), Chernivtsi (154), Ivano-Frankivsk (143), Rivne (120) regions.

