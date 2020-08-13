Ceasefire in Donbas respected on Thursday – JFO report

Since the beginning of Thursday, August 13, no enemy shelling has been recorded in the areas of responsibility of Ukrainian units performing tasks in the area of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) in Donbas, the JFO press center reports.

"There are no combat casualties among the personnel of the Joint Forces," says the evening report on the situation in the area of the operation as of 17:30 Thursday, posted on the JFO page on Facebook.

Meanwhile, today there was one violation by the enemy of the agreements reached on July 22 within the framework of the Trilateral Contact Group. "In particular, near the temporarily occupied settlement of Zolote-5, the enemy carried out engineering equipment of positions towards our units," the report says.

"As of now, the situation in the area of the Joint Forces Operation remains under control. Ukrainian servicemen continue to faithfully carry out their assigned tasks and are ready to repulse in the event of a threat to their life or health," the JFO says.