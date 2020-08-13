Ukraine can offer Sweden to become platform for negotiations on Donbas – Kravchuk

Head of the Ukrainian delegation to the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) on the settlement of the situation in Donbas, first President of Ukraine Leonid Kravchuk, has said he does not exclude the change of the platform of negotiations (in Minsk) due to the events in Belarus.

"If suddenly there is no such opportunity to hold meetings there, then we will look for another platform. At first there were no Minsk agreements. At first there was Geneva. It is possible to take a completely neutral state, for instance Sweden. We can ask them. This is possible," he said in an interview with Ukrainian Radio, which was released on Thursday.

Speaking about the language and Donbas, Kravchuk said that steps to widen the use of the Russian language can be taken in this region, but there is no issue of the second national language.

"I do not think that the language will return Donbas. Today in Donbas, no one has banned the Ukrainian language and does not prohibit it. If this issue arises in Donbas, then according to the European laws, referring to them, we can raise the issue of not the national status of the Russian language, but the issue of the use of this language, since the Constitution guarantees the development and use of the languages of national minorities. There is nowhere written about the second state language. In these regions, steps on a wider use of the Russian language can be taken, and this will not be a violation of the Ukrainian law.