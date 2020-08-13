One Ukrainian serviceman killed, one injured in Donetsk region

One serviceman from the Joint Force Operation (JFO) was killed and another was wounded as a result of an explosion in Donbas on Thursday, the Skhid (East) task force said on the Facebook page.

"In Donetsk region, as a result of a deviation from the route, two servicemen from the JFO were killed in an explosion. The device is unknown. One of them died, another was wounded. The wounded serviceman was promptly taken to a hospital where he is being provided with the necessary medical care," the JFO said in the statement.

Working groups of the military prosecutor's office and the military law enforcement service are working at the scene. The circumstances of the tragedy are being investigated.

The command of the Joint Forces and the command of the Skhid task force express condolences to the family and friends of the deceased serviceman.