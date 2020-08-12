Facts

15:41 12.08.2020

Ukraine's PGO sends Belarus requests to extradite 28 detained Wagner Group fighters

The Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine (PGO) has appealed to the Prosecutor General's Office of Belarus with a request for extradition of 28 members of the Wagner Group, a Russian paramilitary organization, who were detained by Belarusian law enforcers on July 29.

"All 28 people, including nine citizens of Ukraine, were notified of suspicion of involvement in a terrorist organization (Part 1 of Article 258-3 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). Kyiv's Shevchenkivsky District Court has selected a pre-trial restriction for the suspects in the form of detention," the press service of Ukraine's PGO said on its Facebook page on Wednesday.

According to the statement, the investigation discovered that these people "actively participated in military operations in the territories of Donetsk and Luhansk regions in the composition of the terrorist organizations 'LPR' and 'DPR' [the so-called "Donetsk People's Republic" and "Luhansk People's Republic"]."

