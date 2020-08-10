Lviv region crosses threshold of bed occupancy in medical institutions of first wave, second wave hospitals being opened – Stepanov

The occupancy of beds in medical institutions of the first wave in Lviv region exceeds 50%, medical facilities of the second wave are opening for patients with COVID-19, Minister of Health Maksym Stepanov said during a press briefing in Kyiv on Monday.

"The number of patients requiring hospitalization is growing. Lviv region has crossed the threshold of 50% occupancy of beds in medical institutions of the first wave. We have begun to open hospitals of the second wave," he said.

Stepanov also noted that the Ministry of Health continues to increase its capacity in the fight against COVID-19.

"We continue to increase capacity. Testing has increased from 200 per day in April to more than 15,000 now. There are 10,237 beds in the second wave hospitals, of which 851 are intensive care beds, and 1,442 ventilators. We have significantly increased the number of ventilators, more than 800 devices have been additionally installed. We have increased the number of beds with oxygen. We are increasing the number of purchases of personal protective equipment. For this we use the resources of the state budget, as well as the purchase of 1.2 million test systems and equipment for laboratory centers under the World Bank program together with the Ministry of Health," he said.