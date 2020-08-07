Facts

13:57 07.08.2020

Zelensky on appointment of Tatarov: It is unfair to consider all officials of Yanukovych time as representatives of old government

2 min read
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky considers it unfair to classify as representatives of the "old government" everyone who held any leading position during the presidency of Viktor Yanukovych (2010-2014).

He said this, answering a question from a journalist in Maryinka regarding the appointment of Oleh Tatarov, ex-deputy head of investigative department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Yanukovych times, as deputy head of the President's Office.

"You generally talked about the deputy head of the Office, about one person. As for this person... We all lived at times of Yanukovych. But some people fled with Mr. Yanukovych. But in general, many people remained normal, they did not betray Ukraine. This is not fair to consider all the people who headed this or that branch of government during the time of Yanukovych someone, how to say, from the old government," Zelensky said.

The head of state also said that for him, everyone who held leading positions during the presidency of Petro Poroshenko (2014-2019), "is also the old government, but there were experienced people there, and in those years [during the time of Yanukovych] there were experienced people."

"The main thing is that the person is honest. Now, it seems to me, in our country, in order to change Ukraine, the moral side is the most important thing - something that many officials, many deputies lack," Zelensky said.

As reported, Zelensky appointed Tatarov deputy head of the President's Office on August 6. Tatarov said that he will be engaged in formation of state policy in field of law enforcement, ensuring guarantees of national security in the areas of law enforcement, combating corruption, human rights protection.

Tags: #officials #zelensky #yanukovych
