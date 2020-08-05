Facts

16:36 05.08.2020

Minsk to cooperate with Moscow, Kyiv on detained Russians' case – Lukashenko

Minsk is ready to cooperate with Russia and Ukraine on the issue of the detained Russians under earlier signed international treaties, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said.

"[Ukrainian President] Volodymyr Zelensky has addressed the issue of the militants detained in Belarus. He said they were involved in the military action in Donbas and Ukrainian prosecutors are investigating these facts. Alexander Lukashenko, for his part, said law enforcement agencies will cooperate on this issue under the international agreements signed with Russia and Ukraine," the press service for the Belarusian presidential administration said in a report released following a phone conversation between the two presidents.

According to the press service, the conversation also addressed the intensification of border control on the Belarus-Ukraine border and intensification of interaction between border guard agencies.

The office of the president of Ukraine said earlier that Zelensky said in a phone conversation with Lukashenko that he hopes the people detained in Belarus who fought in Donbas will be handed over to Ukraine.

