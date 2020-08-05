Facts

15:45 05.08.2020

Shmyhal announces conference call with city mayors on adaptive lockdown measures

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal announced a conference call with mayors of cities on the situation with the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) disease, clarifying the new rules for adaptive lockdown measures aimed at control of COVID-19 epidemic.

"I hereby request to organize the conference call with the mayors of the cities, where we can discuss and remove all problematic issues," the prime minister told the ministers.

He said that the main tasks of adaptive lockdown are to prevent the spread of the epidemic and allow the economy to work normally.

Shmyhal also spoke about the importance of communication with heads of regions and cities.

