18:17 28.07.2020

Finance Ministry raises UAH 7.07 bln, $130.5 mln at govt bond auctions

The Finance Ministry of Ukraine at the primary government domestic loan bond auctions on Tuesday was able to slightly increase the placement of hryvnia bonds – to UAH 7.07 billion from UAH 6.77 billion a week earlier, but reduced the sale of U.S. dollar-pegged securities to $130.5 million from $171.4 million.

According to the information on the ministry's website, the number of applications for hryvnia securities remained small – six instead of three a week ago, of which one application for the purchase of 11-month securities at 10% per annum was rejected by the Finance Ministry.

Like a week ago, more short-term securities were sold – 140-day securities for UAH 4.92 billion at 7.1%, and 11-month securities for UAH 2.15 billion at 9.2% per annum.

As for the U.S. dollar government bonds, this time the Finance Ministry placed 10-month bonds and satisfied all 29 applications at the previous rate of 3.5% per annum.

Tags: #finance_ministry
