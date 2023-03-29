Economy

Ukraine's Finance Ministry to focus on finding funds for recovery – minister

Reaching an agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on a four-year EFF program worth $15.6 billion allows us to talk about solving the problem of financing the 2023 state budget deficit and the possibility of actively seeking funds for recovery, Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko said.

"We are also actively working to raise funds for recovery, and this will now be the main focus and priority of our activities," he said on the air of the national telethon on Wednesday.

Marchenko noted that the EFF program is an anchor, allowing combining donor support. "If all the obligations that the G7 countries have taken are fulfilled, we can close the state budget deficit for 2023," the Finance Minister stated.

Speaking about raising funds for restoration, the minister pointed out that this year Ukraine will be able to absorb no more than $14 billion - "these are the figures that were agreed upon by the World Bank experts together with the relevant departments: the Ministry of Restoration and other ministries."

According to him, the Russian frozen assets are not helping solve this problem this year, and the Ministry of Finance will independently try to find funds.

"Before the war, we mastered no larger volumes than are now offered. We are now at war, not always a business that carries out reconstruction, repair, is ready to work with a country in which there is a war. Therefore, after the war there will be a completely different reality and other opportunities , including attracting private investment and business in terms of restoring Ukraine," Marchenko commented on the recently announced general assessment of Ukraine's needs for restoration at $411 billion and the need for 2023.

The Minister believes that the post-war increase in capacity is not a difficult task.

Tags: #finance_ministry

12:29 03.01.2023
Deficit of Ukraine's state budget in 2022 comes to UAH 911.1 bln, incl. in Dec – UAH 99 bln – Finance Ministry

Deficit of Ukraine's state budget in 2022 comes to UAH 911.1 bln, incl. in Dec – UAH 99 bln – Finance Ministry

09:55 20.12.2022
Finance Ministry, NBU looking for options to restart govt bonds market - Marchenko

Finance Ministry, NBU looking for options to restart govt bonds market - Marchenko

16:38 14.11.2022
Finance Ministry expects $4.8 bln of external financing in Nov, $3 bln in Dec – minister

Finance Ministry expects $4.8 bln of external financing in Nov, $3 bln in Dec – minister

15:38 28.10.2022
Ukraine receives $24.1 bln or 65% of aid declared by partners – Finance Ministry

Ukraine receives $24.1 bln or 65% of aid declared by partners – Finance Ministry

17:10 30.08.2022
Ukraine in Aug receives record $4.6 bln in foreign aid, waiting for EU MFA in Sept-early Oct – Finance minister

Ukraine in Aug receives record $4.6 bln in foreign aid, waiting for EU MFA in Sept-early Oct – Finance minister

14:29 29.08.2022
First intl exchange of financial account information scheduled for Sept 2024 – Finance Ministry

First intl exchange of financial account information scheduled for Sept 2024 – Finance Ministry

10:01 16.08.2022
Finance Ministry lowers estimate of foreign aid in Aug to $5 bln, states uncertainty with IMF

Finance Ministry lowers estimate of foreign aid in Aug to $5 bln, states uncertainty with IMF

11:33 21.07.2022
Postponement of payments on eurobonds to save $2.5 bln in next two years – Finance Minister

Postponement of payments on eurobonds to save $2.5 bln in next two years – Finance Minister

17:55 15.07.2022
Finance Ministry calls on G20 countries to tighten sanctions against Russia

Finance Ministry calls on G20 countries to tighten sanctions against Russia

12:53 17.06.2022
Ukraine receives $773 mln preferential loan from Canada through IMF administered account – Finance Ministry

Ukraine receives $773 mln preferential loan from Canada through IMF administered account – Finance Ministry

