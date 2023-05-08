Economy

16:29 08.05.2023

Ukraine receives EUR 189.32 mln from World Bank – Finance Ministry

Ukraine receives EUR 189.32 mln from World Bank – Finance Ministry

Some EUR 189.32 million has been transferred to the general fund of the national budget of Ukraine from the World Bank, according to the press service of the Finance Ministry of Ukraine.

The ministry said on Monday that the funds were provided on concessional terms from the International Development Association.

"The funds raised will allow reimbursement of priority social expenditures of the national budget, in particular, financing the remuneration of employees in the public sector, as well as further ensure sustainable public administration in Ukraine," Finance Minister of Ukraine Serhiy Marchenko said.

The money will be used to partially reimburse the national budget expenses incurred to ensure the remuneration of employees of state bodies and teachers for February 2023.

