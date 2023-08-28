Economy

18:23 28.08.2023

Finance Ministry issues new potential 'reserve' govt bonds Nov-2026

The Ministry of Finance of Ukraine at the primary auctions on Tuesday, August 29, will put up for sale a new issue of bonds maturing on November 4, 2026, which in the future may receive the status of a benchmark ("reserve"), accepted for the formation of required reserves.

According to the website of the Ministry of Finance, the supply of new securities will be limited to UAH 5 billion, while at the last auction, the unsatisfied demand for their "predecessors" - "reserve" government bonds maturing on July 22, 2026 amounted to UAH 11.2 billion.

In addition, 13-month bonds with the same ceiling of UAH 4 billion and 17-month bonds, the supply of which has been reduced from UAH 3.3 billion to UAH 2.5 billion, will be offered at auctions on August 29.

As reported, at past auctions on August 22, the Ministry of Finance increased the volume of sales of the longest "reserve" government bonds with maturity on July 22, 2026 to UAH 20 billion, and due to high demand lowered the cut-off rate for them to 19.25%, and the weighted average to 19.21% per annum, while a month earlier it started their placement with 19.75% per annum.

Rates on 13-month and 17-month securities at the latest auctions remain unchanged - 17.8% and 18.35% per annum respectively.

