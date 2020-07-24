MFA finalizes concept of creating special intl format for Crimea – PM Shmyhal

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal says that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has finalized the concept of creating a special international format for Crimea - the International Platform "Crimea is Ukraine."

"On July 23, during a working visit to Brussels, Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal met with High Representative of the European Union Josep Borrell ... One of the topics of the meeting was the security situation in Donbas and issues of the de-occupation of Crimea," the government's press service said.

In particular, Shmyhal noted the significant contribution of the EU Advisory Mission to strengthening the civilian security sector, and also said that Ukraine expects the opening of the regional Office of the Advisory Mission in Mariupol.

"According to the head of government, the Foreign Ministry has finalized the concept of creating a special international format for Crimea - the International Platform "Crimea is Ukraine," the message says.

According to the prime minister, at the first stage it will be a consultative and coordinating format, however, in the future, he does not exclude its transformation into a negotiation format.

"The platform should deal with the entire spectrum of the consequences of the occupation: from the humanitarian to the security dimension. The militarization of Crimea affects the security of southeastern Europe, in particular the Black, Azov and Mediterranean Seas. In addition, there is a need to improve coordination and enhance the effectiveness of the sanctions policy, as well as the international policy of non-recognition of the attempt to annex Crimea in general," Shmyhal emphasized.

He added that among the key participants in the new platform Ukraine would like to see the guarantor states of Ukrainian security, in particular the United States, Great Britain and France, Germany as a key participant in the Normandy format, as well as regional partners, which, like Ukraine, are interested in solving the Crimean issue and the end of Russia's aggressive policy.

"We hope for the support of this initiative from the EU, NATO and member states, as well as other partners who have demonstrated their support by introducing the Crimean sanctions packages," the head of government said.