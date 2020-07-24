Facts

10:27 24.07.2020

Russian-led forces fire eight times at Ukrainian positions in Donbas - JFO HQ

2 min read
Russian-led forces fire eight times at Ukrainian positions in Donbas - JFO HQ

–Over the past day, Russian-led forces in Donbas violated ceasefire eight times, there are no losses from the Ukrainian military, the press center of the JFO headquarters said.

"Over the past 24 hours, there have been no casualties among our servicemen as a result of enemy shelling," the HQ reported on its Facebook page on Friday morning.

In the area of responsibility of the Skhid (East) task force not far from Starohnativka, the enemy twice used anti-tank and automatic heavy grenade launchers, heavy machine guns and small arms. From under-barrel grenade launchers, Russian-led forces fired at JFO positions near Hnutove.

In the area of responsibility of the Pivnich (North) task force near Novotoshkivske, the use of prohibited mortars of 120mm caliber was recorded. Near Prychepylivka and Orikhove, the enemy fired at Ukrainian strongholds from grenade launchers of various systems, large-caliber machine guns and small arms.

According to Ukrainian intelligence, two Russian mercenaries were wounded on July 23.

"Since the beginning of this day, the armed formations of the Russian Federation have violated the ceasefire three times. According to the available information, there are no losses among Ukrainian soldiers for the current day," the report says.

In the area of responsibility of the Skhid (East) task force, the JFO positions near Starohnativka were attacked three times by the enemy from 120mm and 82mm mortars, heavy anti-tank grenade launchers and large-caliber machine guns.

Tags: #donbas #jfo
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

10:30 23.07.2020
Russians in Trilateral Contact Group demand that Kyiv cancels resolution adopted by Rada on local elections, Ukrainian side refuses

Russians in Trilateral Contact Group demand that Kyiv cancels resolution adopted by Rada on local elections, Ukrainian side refuses

09:37 23.07.2020
Agreements on new measures to observe ceasefire from July 27 in Donbas reached in Minsk - president's office

Agreements on new measures to observe ceasefire from July 27 in Donbas reached in Minsk - president's office

18:15 22.07.2020
Russian-led forces violate silence regime six times in Donbas on Wed

Russian-led forces violate silence regime six times in Donbas on Wed

13:22 21.07.2020
Russian-led forces hand over to Ukraine another unidentified body - JFO HQ

Russian-led forces hand over to Ukraine another unidentified body - JFO HQ

10:19 21.07.2020
JFO HQ reports one KIA, one WIA amid 17 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours

JFO HQ reports one KIA, one WIA amid 17 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours

18:18 20.07.2020
Deceased, who was returned by Russian-led forces on July 17, is a military medic from Estonia – DNA test

Deceased, who was returned by Russian-led forces on July 17, is a military medic from Estonia – DNA test

14:40 20.07.2020
Ukrainian military killed while performing battle mission in Donbas near Shumy village

Ukrainian military killed while performing battle mission in Donbas near Shumy village

12:30 18.07.2020
No casualties reported among 18 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

No casualties reported among 18 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

14:07 17.07.2020
Army doctor, killed in Donbas, was Estonian citizen – Estonian FM

Army doctor, killed in Donbas, was Estonian citizen – Estonian FM

18:57 16.07.2020
Zelensky: We're protecting our sovereignty from Russian aggression during six years, Ukraine doing everything for just peace in its understanding

Zelensky: We're protecting our sovereignty from Russian aggression during six years, Ukraine doing everything for just peace in its understanding

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

MFA finalizes concept of creating special intl format for Crimea – PM Shmyhal

Transcript of flight recorders of UIA plane crashed in Iran confirms fact of illegal interference with plane

Media law should preserve freedom of speech in Ukraine – Razumkov

Zelensky notes that compliance with ceasefire should be detailed, like all other provisions of Minsk agreements

Businessman shot dead near Kyiv

LATEST

MFA finalizes concept of creating special intl format for Crimea – PM Shmyhal

Transcript of flight recorders of UIA plane crashed in Iran confirms fact of illegal interference with plane

Armed Forces of Ukraine to define specific forms of interaction with NATO in format of Enhanced Opportunities Partnership

Media law should preserve freedom of speech in Ukraine – Razumkov

Brussels receives assurances from Kyiv that Ukrainian localization legislation will comply with Association Agreement

Zelensky notes that compliance with ceasefire should be detailed, like all other provisions of Minsk agreements

Businessman shot dead near Kyiv

Decoding of flight data recorders from UIA Boeing downed in Iran successful

Ukraine records 972 new cases of COVID-19 over past day, 886 recoveries, 20 deaths - NSDC

EU will continue supporting Ukraine – Dombrovskis

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD