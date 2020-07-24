Russian-led forces fire eight times at Ukrainian positions in Donbas - JFO HQ

–Over the past day, Russian-led forces in Donbas violated ceasefire eight times, there are no losses from the Ukrainian military, the press center of the JFO headquarters said.

"Over the past 24 hours, there have been no casualties among our servicemen as a result of enemy shelling," the HQ reported on its Facebook page on Friday morning.

In the area of responsibility of the Skhid (East) task force not far from Starohnativka, the enemy twice used anti-tank and automatic heavy grenade launchers, heavy machine guns and small arms. From under-barrel grenade launchers, Russian-led forces fired at JFO positions near Hnutove.

In the area of responsibility of the Pivnich (North) task force near Novotoshkivske, the use of prohibited mortars of 120mm caliber was recorded. Near Prychepylivka and Orikhove, the enemy fired at Ukrainian strongholds from grenade launchers of various systems, large-caliber machine guns and small arms.

According to Ukrainian intelligence, two Russian mercenaries were wounded on July 23.

"Since the beginning of this day, the armed formations of the Russian Federation have violated the ceasefire three times. According to the available information, there are no losses among Ukrainian soldiers for the current day," the report says.

In the area of responsibility of the Skhid (East) task force, the JFO positions near Starohnativka were attacked three times by the enemy from 120mm and 82mm mortars, heavy anti-tank grenade launchers and large-caliber machine guns.