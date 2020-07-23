Ukrainian side in TCG hands over lists for mutual release of detainees, expects other side to do likewise – President's office

Under the humanitarian working group of the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG, Ukraine, Russia, OSCE), the Ukrainian side handed over the lists for the mutual release of the detainees and expects the same action from the other side.

"As part of the humanitarian group, the Ukrainian side, as agreed, handed over the lists of people for mutual release and expects other side to do likewise," the Ukrainian President's Office said on Wednesday.