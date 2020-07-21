Facts

22:02 21.07.2020

Lutsk hostage taker surrenders to police after 12 hours of holding people as hostages on bus – SBU

The man, who held bus passengers as hostages in Lutsk for more than twelve hours on Tuesday, has surrendered to law enforcers, he was detained and all hostages were released, law enforcers told Interfax-Ukraine.

"He has surrendered and was detained, all hostages are free," the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) said.

During the operation to release hostages an armored vehicle came to the bus and numerous shots could be heard.

