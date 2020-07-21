Switzerland doesn't recognize Crimea's annexation – Sommaruga

Swiss President Simonetta Sommaruga stresses that her country does not recognize the annexation of Crimea by the Russian Federation, and in favor for sending human rights defenders to the peninsula under the auspices of the UN and OSCE.

She said at a briefing in Kyiv on Tuesday after a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that Switzerland doesn't recognize the annexation of Crimea. She said her country believes that the UN and OSCE should immediately send representatives of international human rights organizations there.