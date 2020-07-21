Russian-led forces hand over to Ukraine another unidentified body - JFO HQ

On Tuesday Russia-occupation forces in Donbas handed over to Ukraine from the temporarily occupied territory another unidentified body of a serviceman, the press center of the JFO HQ reported.

"Today, July 21, representatives of Russian occupation forces handed over another body of the fallen defender to the territory controlled by the government of Ukraine. For now the identity of the deceased has not been identified," the message on the Facebook page says.

It is said that this is probably the third soldier who was still believed to be wounded after the murder of the marines on July 13 near Zaitseve, Donetsk region.

"After the identification procedure, the completion of the forensic medical examination and registration of the relevant documents, by the forces of the Evacuation 200 search group, the body will be delivered to the burial place. The date of the hero's funeral to be announced," the JFO headquarters said.

As reported, on July 13, Russian-led forces fired at a group of Ukrainian soldiers who were evacuating the body of an Armed Forces soldier near the village of Zaitseve. As a result of enemy fire, a military medic was killed, one soldier was wounded, and another was injured in combat.

The bodies of the dead and the wounded soldier remained at the site of the shelling. Negotiations began with the OSCE SMM on their evacuation. On July 15, the body of a serviceman who died on July 13 near Zaitseve was returned from the temporarily occupied territory.

The Prosecutor's Office of Donetsk region has begun a pretrial investigation into the violation of laws and customs of war, combined with premeditated murder, by representatives of Russian-led forces.

On July 15, the body of a serviceman of the Armed Forces of Ukraine who died on July 13 near Zaitseve was returned from the temporarily occupied territory. It was later reported that the military doctor who died in Donbas was an Estonian citizen.

On July 17, an unidentified body of a soldier was transferred to the government-controlled territory of Ukraine.