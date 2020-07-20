Ukraine records new 651 COVID-19 cases over past day, 560 recoveries, 13 new victims of virus

Ukraine, as of Monday morning, detected 651 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) disease, some 560 people from among the previously ill recovered, some 13 patients died), the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC)'s Coronavirus Epidemic Monitoring System said on its website.

The day before, on July 19, there were some 731 new cases of COVID-19 reported, some 847 infected people on July 18, some 809 new cases – on July 17 and some 848 new infected patients were recorded on July 16. The absolute anti-record with 1,109 new cases was on June 26,.

The cumulative number of COVID-19 cases from the beginning of the pandemic to the morning of Monday was 59,493 patients, some 31,439 recovered and 1,498 patients died from the disease. Now in Ukraine there are 26,556 patients with COVID-19, which are 78 more than the day before.

The largest number of detected cases of COVID-19 over the past day was recorded in Lviv region (115), while the largest number of recovered patients was in Lviv and Rivne regions (over 100).