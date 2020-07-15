Facts

Ukraine should focus on introducing internal complex reforms – Ukraine's rep to NATO

Ukraine should focus on implementing comprehensive internal reforms, in particular in the country's security and defense sector, said head of the NATO mission in Ukraine Oleksandr Vinnikov.

"Today, Ukraine's focus should be placed on introducing internal comprehensive reforms, in particular in the Ukrainian security and defense sector, and NATO supports these actions of the Ukrainian government. We have advisors who work daily with colleagues in Ukrainian institutions, and there is also a high-level dialogue," Vinnikov told Ukrainian Radio on Tuesday.

He clarified that we are talking about introducing reforms of democratic institutions in Ukraine, which also includes justice reform, reform on anti-corruption actions, strengthening the rule of law.

"We also expect the development of defense capabilities in accordance with NATO standards and principles. This also includes the implementation of the national security law, which was adopted in 2018. We are actively working with the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, as well as the executive branch, to support the process. We need to implement this law, reform the State Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), the intelligence sector and also pass a bill on state secrets and parliamentary oversight of the security sector," he said.

In addition, he noted that in order to become a member of NATO, Ukraine needs to carry out comprehensive reforms, including in the economic sphere.

"To become a member of NATO, it is necessary to carry out comprehensive reforms in Ukraine. It also covers the economic sphere. It is very important for business that the judicial system work in Ukraine to protect investors," he said.

