Ukraine sees 612 new cases of COVID-19 over past day, 385 recoveries, 15 deaths

As of Monday morning, Ukraine detected 612 new cases of COVID-19, 385 people of those previously ill have recovered, 15 patients died, the website of the Coronavirus Epidemic Monitoring System of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) reported.

A day earlier, on July 12, some 678 new cases of COVID-19 were reported, there were 800 new infected people on July 11, 819 people – on July 10, 810 new cases of the disease on July 9; and there were 807 new infections on July 8. An absolute anti-record was registered on June 26 - 1,109 new infections.

The number of people infected with the cumulative total since the beginning of the pandemic on the morning of Monday was 54,133 people, 26,503 people recovered, and 1,398 people died from the onset of the pandemic from COVID-19. Now, COVID-19 affects 26,232 people in Ukraine, which is 212 more than the day before.

The largest number of detected cases of COVID-19 over the past day was recorded in Lviv (104 cases), Rivne (99) and Zakarpattia regions (79), and in Kyiv (56 cases).