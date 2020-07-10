Zelensky signs law on enrollment of school graduates from temporarily occupied territories to higher education institutions

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has signed law No. 744-IX amending the law of Ukraine on higher education regarding the peculiarities of entering institutions of higher education for people from the temporarily occupied territories of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and Sevastopol city, Donetsk and Luhansk regions, according to the president's press service.

"We are fighting for the youth in the temporarily occupied territories, for their intelligence and talent. Therefore, it is necessary to encourage such graduates as much as possible to move to the territory controlled by Ukraine, enter our educational institutions, study in the Ukrainian education system," Zelensky said.