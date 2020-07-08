Facts

14:32 08.07.2020

Govt of Ukraine terminates memo on fight against terrorism with Russia

Govt of Ukraine terminates memo on fight against terrorism with Russia

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has terminated a memorandum between the governments of Ukraine and the Russian Federation on cooperation between the states in fight against terrorism.

This document was signed on July 12, 2012 in Yalta.

It is said that the adoption of this decision will create additional legal and political grounds for protecting the national interests of Ukraine under conditions of Russia's armed aggression.

