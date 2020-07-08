Facts

14:08 08.07.2020

Poroshenko says govt trying to limit participation of opposition in local elections

1 min read
Poroshenko says govt trying to limit participation of opposition in local elections

The fifth president of Ukraine, MP of the European Solidarity faction Petro Poroshenko believes that current government deliberately limits participation of Ukrainian opposition in local elections.

Speaking in front of his supporters outside the courthouse before today's hearing, Poroshenko said that "next week elections will be announced, which should be held in late October."

"They would like Poroshenko not to be able to travel around Ukraine. They would like very much Poroshenko not to be able to travel and defend Ukrainian interest around the world," the politician said.

"I want to assure you that Poroshenko of all people will not give up without a fight," he said.

Several thousand people gathered to support Poroshenko under the walls of Pechersky District Court in Kyiv. The rally was attended by activists, volunteers, representatives of local governments, MPs and public persons, who in their speeches said that they not only support Poroshenko, but protect statehood, freedom and the European choice of Ukraine.

Tags: #elections #poroshenko
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:12 08.07.2020
Pre-trial investigation into Poroshenko's case on appointing Semochko completed, petition on measure of restraint not subject of consideration – lawyer Novikov

Pre-trial investigation into Poroshenko's case on appointing Semochko completed, petition on measure of restraint not subject of consideration – lawyer Novikov

14:45 08.07.2020
One of 24 cases against Poroshenko closed – lawyer

One of 24 cases against Poroshenko closed – lawyer

12:01 08.07.2020
Former border guard suspected of aiding Poroshenko in illegal crossing the border in 2018 – PGO

Former border guard suspected of aiding Poroshenko in illegal crossing the border in 2018 – PGO

10:50 08.07.2020
Court extends until Oct 10 pre-trial investigation into Semochko appointment case, in which Poroshenko is suspect

Court extends until Oct 10 pre-trial investigation into Semochko appointment case, in which Poroshenko is suspect

14:32 03.07.2020
Election of Belarusian president will not influence bilateral ties with Ukraine – ambassador

Election of Belarusian president will not influence bilateral ties with Ukraine – ambassador

19:35 02.07.2020
Investigators ask to extend pre-trial investigation into Semochko appointment case until October 10 – Poroshenko's lawyer

Investigators ask to extend pre-trial investigation into Semochko appointment case until October 10 – Poroshenko's lawyer

16:40 24.06.2020
SBI calls Poroshenko for questioning as a suspect on June 30

SBI calls Poroshenko for questioning as a suspect on June 30

15:07 24.06.2020
Razumkov does not see legal mechanisms and grounds for postponing local elections

Razumkov does not see legal mechanisms and grounds for postponing local elections

11:18 23.06.2020
Poroshenko calls on authorities to act decisively against pro-Russia diversions

Poroshenko calls on authorities to act decisively against pro-Russia diversions

09:18 23.06.2020
Zelensky: I don't do political persecution, Poroshenko just playing victim

Zelensky: I don't do political persecution, Poroshenko just playing victim

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Iran does not accept Ukraine's invitation for talks on compensation for UIA downed plane – FM

Pre-trial investigation into Poroshenko's case on appointing Semochko completed, petition on measure of restraint not subject of consideration – lawyer Novikov

Yermak calls on TCG participants to ensure full ceasefire due to wildfires in Luhansk region

One of 24 cases against Poroshenko closed – lawyer

Govt of Ukraine terminates memo on fight against terrorism with Russia

LATEST

Zelensky declares UAH 13.5 mln from sale of property, land plot

Iran does not accept Ukraine's invitation for talks on compensation for UIA downed plane – FM

Yermak calls on TCG participants to ensure full ceasefire due to wildfires in Luhansk region

Govt of Ukraine terminates memo on fight against terrorism with Russia

US Congress may increase military aid to Ukraine by $25 mln

UK hands over 10 modern quadcopters to Ukrainian border guards

Zelensky decides to use aircraft for firefighting operations in Luhansk region – Avakov

Each family whose houses were destroyed by wildfires in Luhansk region to receive UAH 300,000 – Zelensky

Impossible to involve aviation in firefighting operations in Luhansk region as Russia-led forces don't guarantee flight safety – regional governor

Four Ukrainian servicemen wounded amid 13 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD