Poroshenko says govt trying to limit participation of opposition in local elections

The fifth president of Ukraine, MP of the European Solidarity faction Petro Poroshenko believes that current government deliberately limits participation of Ukrainian opposition in local elections.

Speaking in front of his supporters outside the courthouse before today's hearing, Poroshenko said that "next week elections will be announced, which should be held in late October."

"They would like Poroshenko not to be able to travel around Ukraine. They would like very much Poroshenko not to be able to travel and defend Ukrainian interest around the world," the politician said.

"I want to assure you that Poroshenko of all people will not give up without a fight," he said.

Several thousand people gathered to support Poroshenko under the walls of Pechersky District Court in Kyiv. The rally was attended by activists, volunteers, representatives of local governments, MPs and public persons, who in their speeches said that they not only support Poroshenko, but protect statehood, freedom and the European choice of Ukraine.