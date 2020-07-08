Facts

12:01 08.07.2020

Former border guard suspected of aiding Poroshenko in illegal crossing the border in 2018 – PGO

Investigators of the Main Investigative Department of the State Bureau of Investigations (SBI) have notified of suspicion a former head of the military unit of the State Border Service of Ukraine, who in January 2018 illegally instructed subordinate servicemen to illegally let the president of Ukraine and persons accompanying him on vacation to the Maldives pass the border of Ukraine bypassing the checkpoint.

According to the website of the Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine (PGO), the ex-border guard is suspected of facilitating the illegal transportation of persons across the state border of Ukraine (Part 2 of Article 332 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). Procedural guidance was provided by prosecutors from the PGO.

"Currently, the investigation is also verifying the involvement of this serviceman and other members of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine and the State Security Service of Ukraine in former high-ranking officials' transfer across the state border of Ukraine without passing the passport and customs control procedure outside the checkpoint. Currently, the circle of all officials involved in the organization of the creation and use of an uncontrolled channel on the state border of Ukraine is being established. A proper legal assessment will be given to their actions," the statement said.

If his is proved guilty, the suspect faces imprisonment for a term of 5 to 7 years with deprivation of the right to hold certain positions or engage in certain activities for up to 3 years.

In 2018, the Ukrainian state was led by the fifth president of Ukraine, now the MP and leader of the European Solidarity party Petro Poroshenko.

Tags: #poroshenko #sbi #pgo #border
