Facts

11:26 08.07.2020

Impossible to involve aviation in firefighting operations in Luhansk region as Russia-led forces don't guarantee flight safety – regional governor

2 min read
Impossible to involve aviation in firefighting operations in Luhansk region as Russia-led forces don't guarantee flight safety – regional governor

Aviation of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine cannot be involved in extinguishing wildfires in Novoaidarsky district of Luhansk region, as Russia-led forces from certain districts of Luhansk region not controlled by Ukraine do not guarantee flight safety, Head of Luhansk Military and Civil Administration Serhiy Haidai has said.

"Last night we planned to involve State Emergency Service aircraft in extinguishing this fire. Two planes are refueled with both fuel and water. But we made a request to the other side and Russia-led forces said that they do not give any security guarantees. No one will risk people's lives," Haidai said in his video message posted on his Facebook page on Wednesday night.

At the same time, according to him, drones are working in the area of wildfire to show where there are still fires so that rescuers can respond. Haidai noted that the situation with the firefighting is under control and noted the coordinated and effective work of rescuers in difficult weather conditions.

In turn, Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Arsen Avakov stated favorable natural conditions for the final elimination of wildfires in Luhansk region and noted the possibility of using fire aircraft for this purpose, despite the proximity of the demarcation line.

"We have flown over and we do not see additional fires. And, thank God, the weather is good for us – there are no such gusts of wind as yesterday and the spread of fire – we do not see that there is a threat. At this moment, there are three key hotspots that we are now focusing on. The State Emergency Service groups work on all perimeter. And now the decision is made to finish everything, to use fire aircraft, which is ready in Kramatorsk. Our problem is that we are too close to the demarcation zone, and therefore we need to think through some details," the head of the ministry said on Wednesday.

According to Avakov, there are two versions of the wildfire causes, the police are now investigating them.

Tags: #luhansk_region #aviation #wildfires
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:49 08.07.2020
Yermak calls on TCG participants to ensure full ceasefire due to wildfires in Luhansk region

Yermak calls on TCG participants to ensure full ceasefire due to wildfires in Luhansk region

12:03 08.07.2020
Zelensky decides to use aircraft for firefighting operations in Luhansk region – Avakov

Zelensky decides to use aircraft for firefighting operations in Luhansk region – Avakov

11:46 08.07.2020
Each family whose houses were destroyed by wildfires in Luhansk region to receive UAH 300,000 – Zelensky

Each family whose houses were destroyed by wildfires in Luhansk region to receive UAH 300,000 – Zelensky

09:56 08.07.2020
Some 27 people, incl. 17 children, hospitalized amid wildfires in Luhansk region, one person dies in hospital – ombudsperson's office

Some 27 people, incl. 17 children, hospitalized amid wildfires in Luhansk region, one person dies in hospital – ombudsperson's office

18:01 07.07.2020
Residents of two towns being evacuated, one person killed, four hospitalized amid wildfire in Luhansk region

Residents of two towns being evacuated, one person killed, four hospitalized amid wildfire in Luhansk region

20:07 20.05.2020
Kyiv denies reports alleging that it attacked infrastructure in Luhansk region

Kyiv denies reports alleging that it attacked infrastructure in Luhansk region

18:28 07.04.2020
Ukrainian aviation will need two years after quarantine to restore its previous traffic – Krykliy

Ukrainian aviation will need two years after quarantine to restore its previous traffic – Krykliy

14:01 14.01.2020
Latvia, Estonia, Sweden, Finland transfer humanitarian aid to residents of Donetsk, Luhansk regions

Latvia, Estonia, Sweden, Finland transfer humanitarian aid to residents of Donetsk, Luhansk regions

16:22 18.12.2019
Zelensky signs law on prolongation of special status of local self-government in certain parts of Donetsk and Luhansk regions for a year

Zelensky signs law on prolongation of special status of local self-government in certain parts of Donetsk and Luhansk regions for a year

12:18 31.10.2019
Disengagement due to begin in Petrivske on Nov 4 – Zelensky

Disengagement due to begin in Petrivske on Nov 4 – Zelensky

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Iran does not accept Ukraine's invitation for talks on compensation for UIA downed plane – FM

Pre-trial investigation into Poroshenko's case on appointing Semochko completed, petition on measure of restraint not subject of consideration – lawyer Novikov

Yermak calls on TCG participants to ensure full ceasefire due to wildfires in Luhansk region

One of 24 cases against Poroshenko closed – lawyer

Govt of Ukraine terminates memo on fight against terrorism with Russia

LATEST

Zelensky declares UAH 13.5 mln from sale of property, land plot

Iran does not accept Ukraine's invitation for talks on compensation for UIA downed plane – FM

Pre-trial investigation into Poroshenko's case on appointing Semochko completed, petition on measure of restraint not subject of consideration – lawyer Novikov

One of 24 cases against Poroshenko closed – lawyer

Govt of Ukraine terminates memo on fight against terrorism with Russia

Poroshenko says govt trying to limit participation of opposition in local elections

US Congress may increase military aid to Ukraine by $25 mln

UK hands over 10 modern quadcopters to Ukrainian border guards

Former border guard suspected of aiding Poroshenko in illegal crossing the border in 2018 – PGO

Four Ukrainian servicemen wounded amid 13 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD