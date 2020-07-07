A dozen 'unwanted' Ukrainians in Greece return to Ukraine Tuesday on two flights

A dozen Ukrainian citizens who were not allowed to enter Greece on Saturday will return to Ukraine on Tuesday on two Ryanair flights, said Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba.

"For 12 Ukrainian citizens who are stuck in Athens, tickets are currently booked for two Ryanair flights that will take place today. The first flight is scheduled for 17.10 and the second at 21.55 on July 7. These two flights are supposed to return 12 citizens back to Ukraine. They were stuck there and held in the detention area at the airport," he said at an online briefing on Tuesday.

Kuleba noted that for four more Ukrainians in Greece, the issue is being resolved. He said the 12 citizens will return at the expense of the airline.

"One man managed to work with our consuls with the border guards to be allowed to cross the border, because he goes in transit to another EU country," the minister said.

Later on his Facebook page, Kuleba said four more Ukrainians would return from Greece on WizzAir flight.

He also pointed out that the Ukrainian Embassy in Greece is actively working with the authorities of this country so that deportation stamps are not put in the passports of the stranded Ukrainians, something that could complicate their future trips to EU countries.

"As of now, it is agreed that they will not be 'deported.' The consuls will personally monitor this," Kuleba said.

The Foreign Minister also noted that the incident in Greece was not the first.

"Unfortunately, despite our efforts, airlines have continued to take Ukrainian citizens on board, knowing in advance that they would not be allowed into the EU country they are flying to," he said.

The minister appealed to airlines not to sell tickets.

"Advice for airlines: please, please, do not try to earn an extra penny on a ticket for a Ukrainian who buys a ticket to an EU country, knowing in advance that you drop this person off the plane, you leave him face to face with problems," said he.

Kuleba advised Ukrainians to carefully check entry information before traveling abroad.

"And two tips for Ukrainian travelers: first, do not be lazy to check the information about entering a country before you buy the appropriate tickets. Do not waste your money. Do not create additional problems for yourself. Study everything in detail," the minister said.

At the same time, Kuleba said Ukraine's Ministry of Foreign Affairs would assist Ukrainians who would fall into a difficult situation.

"Of course, we will come to your aid and will help you return to Ukraine if you find yourself in a difficult situation, but it will be best for all of us if we will prevent such situations," he said.