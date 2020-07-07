Facts

11:48 07.07.2020

A dozen 'unwanted' Ukrainians in Greece return to Ukraine Tuesday on two flights

3 min read
A dozen 'unwanted' Ukrainians in Greece return to Ukraine Tuesday on two flights

A dozen Ukrainian citizens who were not allowed to enter Greece on Saturday will return to Ukraine on Tuesday on two Ryanair flights, said Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba.

"For 12 Ukrainian citizens who are stuck in Athens, tickets are currently booked for two Ryanair flights that will take place today. The first flight is scheduled for 17.10 and the second at 21.55 on July 7. These two flights are supposed to return 12 citizens back to Ukraine. They were stuck there and held in the detention area at the airport," he said at an online briefing on Tuesday.

Kuleba noted that for four more Ukrainians in Greece, the issue is being resolved. He said the 12 citizens will return at the expense of the airline.

"One man managed to work with our consuls with the border guards to be allowed to cross the border, because he goes in transit to another EU country," the minister said.

Later on his Facebook page, Kuleba said four more Ukrainians would return from Greece on WizzAir flight.

He also pointed out that the Ukrainian Embassy in Greece is actively working with the authorities of this country so that deportation stamps are not put in the passports of the stranded Ukrainians, something that could complicate their future trips to EU countries.

"As of now, it is agreed that they will not be 'deported.' The consuls will personally monitor this," Kuleba said.

The Foreign Minister also noted that the incident in Greece was not the first.

"Unfortunately, despite our efforts, airlines have continued to take Ukrainian citizens on board, knowing in advance that they would not be allowed into the EU country they are flying to," he said.

The minister appealed to airlines not to sell tickets.

"Advice for airlines: please, please, do not try to earn an extra penny on a ticket for a Ukrainian who buys a ticket to an EU country, knowing in advance that you drop this person off the plane, you leave him face to face with problems," said he.

Kuleba advised Ukrainians to carefully check entry information before traveling abroad.

"And two tips for Ukrainian travelers: first, do not be lazy to check the information about entering a country before you buy the appropriate tickets. Do not waste your money. Do not create additional problems for yourself. Study everything in detail," the minister said.

At the same time, Kuleba said Ukraine's Ministry of Foreign Affairs would assist Ukrainians who would fall into a difficult situation.

"Of course, we will come to your aid and will help you return to Ukraine if you find yourself in a difficult situation, but it will be best for all of us if we will prevent such situations," he said.

Tags: #greece #ukrainians
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:56 03.03.2020
Court in Greece releases Melnychuk from custody - Deputy Interior Minister Gerashchenko

Court in Greece releases Melnychuk from custody - Deputy Interior Minister Gerashchenko

10:24 27.02.2020
Covid-19 coronavirus detected in 26-year old Ukrainian in Italy – media

Covid-19 coronavirus detected in 26-year old Ukrainian in Italy – media

10:37 24.09.2019
Ukrainian ombudsman Denisova says 113 Ukrainians still held in Russia, annexed Crimea

Ukrainian ombudsman Denisova says 113 Ukrainians still held in Russia, annexed Crimea

13:55 28.02.2019
More than 150 Ukrainian sailors under arrest in Italy, 186 in Greece – Foreign ministry

More than 150 Ukrainian sailors under arrest in Italy, 186 in Greece – Foreign ministry

16:30 28.12.2018
Ukrainians name Poroshenko politician of the year, establishment of OCU main event of the year

Ukrainians name Poroshenko politician of the year, establishment of OCU main event of the year

11:52 24.12.2018
No Ukrainians among tsunami victims in Indonesia — FM

No Ukrainians among tsunami victims in Indonesia — FM

11:37 29.10.2018
No Ukrainians aboard crashed plane in Indonesia

No Ukrainians aboard crashed plane in Indonesia

17:09 23.10.2018
Assets of Ukrainians who harm Russia to be blocked - Medvedev

Assets of Ukrainians who harm Russia to be blocked - Medvedev

16:29 12.10.2018
Most Ukrainians don't identify themselves with any political trends or ideologies – survey

Most Ukrainians don't identify themselves with any political trends or ideologies – survey

10:53 03.10.2018
Ukraine-flagged vessel carrying 65 migrants intercepted in Greece

Ukraine-flagged vessel carrying 65 migrants intercepted in Greece

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Russian security leaders carry searches in Crimea, six Crimean Tatars detained – Dzhaparova

Ukrainian Navy commander overstated threat of Russian invasion – JFO head

Decentralization amendments to Constitution to apply to entire Ukraine - MP

Ukrainian deputy PM allows for possibility of Normandy-format meeting in Berlin in Aug

Ukraine reports 564 new COVID-19 cases, 490 recoveries, 21 deaths in past 24 hours – Health minister

LATEST

Language law applies only to Ukrainian, not Russian or other languages of minorities – president's rep in Constitutional Court

Russian security leaders carry searches in Crimea, six Crimean Tatars detained – Dzhaparova

Ukrainian Navy commander overstated threat of Russian invasion – JFO head

Russia did not give ultimatums at Donbas talks in Berlin – Ukrainian deputy PM

Decentralization amendments to Constitution to apply to entire Ukraine - MP

Ukrainian deputy PM allows for possibility of Normandy-format meeting in Berlin in Aug

Ukraine reports 564 new COVID-19 cases, 490 recoveries, 21 deaths in past 24 hours – Health minister

Ukraine considering peacekeepers' deployment in Donbas – Deputy PM

Foreign Ministry believes Ukraine to appeal to UN court due to downing UIA aircraft by Iran

Ukrainians during quarantine 60% less often sought work abroad, mostly in Poland, Czech Republic, Germany

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD