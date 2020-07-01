Yanukovych's lawyers demand public refutation of report about notifying ex-president of suspicion from SBI

AVER LEX law firm, which represents the interests of former President of Ukraine Viktor Yanukovych, on July 1 has submitted a claim to the State Bureau of Investigations (SBI) for public refutation of the previously distributed fake report about alleged notifying the ex-president of suspicion of high treason.

"Last week we caught the SBI in an obvious deception as the bureau posted on its website a report saying that the fourth president had been allegedly notified of suspicion of another high treason. However, the procedure of handing over any suspicion notices was not carried out," the press service of the law firm said, citing lawyer Vitaliy Serdiuk.

The lawyer said that Yanukovych's lawyers have arrived at the SBI following its three summons to provide evidence of the fact that Yanukovych was unable to come "due to his official temporary stay in the territory of the Russian Federation – his temporary political asylum."

All these three times the SBI ignored Article 43 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine on the implementation of proceedings through international legal assistance, the lawyer said.