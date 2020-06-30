Germany to allocate additional EUR 2 mln for assistance to newborns, children, mothers in conflict-affected Donbas

Germany will allocate additional EUR 2 million to Ukraine in 2020-2021 for emergency measures of the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF).

The project, which will be financed, is designed for especially vulnerable people affected by the still ongoing conflict in eastern Ukraine, namely the newborn babies, children and their mothers. The project will help to improve healthcare services, psychological and social care, ensure drinking water supplies, create better sanitary conditions, as well as provide practical assistance such as winter clothes, the embassy said.

In addition, with the assistance of the German government, Ukraine's healthcare facilities will be provided with medical and protective equipment, disinfectants, sanitary and hygienic materials for fight against the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. UNICEF, with the help of Germany's financing, will also continue implementing awareness-raising projects about danger of mines, unexploded munitions and ammunition fragments, as well as provide mine-affected people with assistance.

With another grant Germany will increase its humanitarian aid to Ukraine. Thanks to EUR 21 million allocated in 2019 alone and around EUR 19 million, which has been allocated this year, Germany is an important bilateral humanitarian partner of Ukraine, the embassy said.