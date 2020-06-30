Zelensky calls on intl partners of Ukraine to help restore flood affected areas

During a visit to Ivano-Frankivsk region, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy set a task for the Cabinet of Ministers to attract international assistance for the restoration of the areas affected by the bad weather, the press service of the President's Office has reported.

"We have allocated the first UAH 750 million from the reserve fund for the restoration of the areas and [payment] of compensation to people. It is not yet possible to fully calculate the losses, but if necessary, we will allocate as much as needed. However, our international friends have rapid aid mechanisms, and this should not be ignored. We must help people in this difficult period," the president said.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal reported that the United States was immediately allocating $100,000 to the affected areas. Israel purchased 25,000 liters of drinking water, and Moldova sent a truck to Chernivtsi region with equipment and materials to deal with emergencies. The Multinational Engineer Battalion Tisa, which was created to prevent and respond quickly to flood threats, as well as to provide a qualified response to the consequences of natural disasters in the Carpathian region, is also involved in the restoration.