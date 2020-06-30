Facts

10:37 30.06.2020

Zelensky calls on intl partners of Ukraine to help restore flood affected areas

1 min read
Zelensky calls on intl partners of Ukraine to help restore flood affected areas

During a visit to Ivano-Frankivsk region, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy set a task for the Cabinet of Ministers to attract international assistance for the restoration of the areas affected by the bad weather, the press service of the President's Office has reported.

"We have allocated the first UAH 750 million from the reserve fund for the restoration of the areas and [payment] of compensation to people. It is not yet possible to fully calculate the losses, but if necessary, we will allocate as much as needed. However, our international friends have rapid aid mechanisms, and this should not be ignored. We must help people in this difficult period," the president said.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal reported that the United States was immediately allocating $100,000 to the affected areas. Israel purchased 25,000 liters of drinking water, and Moldova sent a truck to Chernivtsi region with equipment and materials to deal with emergencies. The Multinational Engineer Battalion Tisa, which was created to prevent and respond quickly to flood threats, as well as to provide a qualified response to the consequences of natural disasters in the Carpathian region, is also involved in the restoration.

Tags: #zelensky #ukraine #flood
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:24 30.06.2020
Aid from Italy to help flood victims arrives in Ukraine

Aid from Italy to help flood victims arrives in Ukraine

16:52 30.06.2020
Kyiv awaiting Paris's reaction to visit by France's European Parliament members to Crimea

Kyiv awaiting Paris's reaction to visit by France's European Parliament members to Crimea

16:25 30.06.2020
IKEA starts audit of wood suppliers in Ukraine

IKEA starts audit of wood suppliers in Ukraine

15:17 30.06.2020
Stefanyshyna announces start of dialogue on EU-Ukraine Association Agreement's renewal at end of July

Stefanyshyna announces start of dialogue on EU-Ukraine Association Agreement's renewal at end of July

14:26 30.06.2020
Ukraine planning to offer 12-year dollar eurobonds, buy back 2021, 2022 issues – source

Ukraine planning to offer 12-year dollar eurobonds, buy back 2021, 2022 issues – source

12:58 30.06.2020
Germany to allocate additional EUR 2 mln for assistance to newborns, children, mothers in conflict-affected Donbas

Germany to allocate additional EUR 2 mln for assistance to newborns, children, mothers in conflict-affected Donbas

11:31 30.06.2020
Zelensky: Diplomats should become ambassadors for Ukrainian goods export to world markets

Zelensky: Diplomats should become ambassadors for Ukrainian goods export to world markets

11:20 30.06.2020
Ukraine is trying to join EU Strategy for COVID-19 vaccines – Dpty PM Stefanyshyna

Ukraine is trying to join EU Strategy for COVID-19 vaccines – Dpty PM Stefanyshyna

09:49 30.06.2020
Deployment of NATO bases in Ukraine can be discussed only after it becomes full member - deputy FM

Deployment of NATO bases in Ukraine can be discussed only after it becomes full member - deputy FM

09:33 30.06.2020
U.S. to provide Ukraine with $100,000 for fight against flooding in western regions – embassy

U.S. to provide Ukraine with $100,000 for fight against flooding in western regions – embassy

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Russia illegally occupied Crimea, Ukraine won't ask compensation for its annexation – Kuleba

Aid from Italy to help flood victims arrives in Ukraine

Kyiv awaiting Paris's reaction to visit by France's European Parliament members to Crimea

Stefanyshyna announces start of dialogue on EU-Ukraine Association Agreement's renewal at end of July

Germany to allocate additional EUR 2 mln for assistance to newborns, children, mothers in conflict-affected Donbas

LATEST

Russia illegally occupied Crimea, Ukraine won't ask compensation for its annexation – Kuleba

Universal mechanism for blocking draft bills contradicting Association Agreement with EU will not be effective – Deputy PM Stefanyshyna

Last stage remains in arbitration process with EU on dispute over Ukrainian round timber exports – Deputy PM Stefanyshyna

Ukraine will be able to get sixth macro-financial assistance from EU, if necessary – Stefanyshyna

Zelensky's approval rating drops from 47% to 38% over past month – poll

HACC rules to detain Balon for 60 days with UAH 10 mln bail alternative

EU Council endorses renewal of anti-Russian economic sanctions

Moldova may lift some coronavirus-related restrictions on July 15

Organization of voting by Russia on amendments to Russia's Constitution on occupied territory of Ukraine to have political and legal consequences – Deputy FM

Zelensky calls on intl partners of Ukraine to help restore flood affected areas

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD