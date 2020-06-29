Facts

15:40 29.06.2020

Moldova may lift some coronavirus-related restrictions on July 15

Moldova may cancel mandatory quarantine of returnees and reopen kindergartens on July 15 due to a decline in new coronavirus cases, Moldovan President Igor Dodon said.

"We are witnessing a positive trend, and the level of coronavirus infections is on decline. Last week we registered 17% fewer cases than the week before: 2,050 as against 2,640 cases in the previous week. The contagiousness level [the number of people infected by one coronavirus carrier] has also declined, from 1.19% the week before to 0.94% last week," Dodon said after a weekly meeting with the parliament speaker and the prime minister on Monday.

If the trend prevails, the prime minister will initiate the lifting of some other restrictions, including cancellation of 14-day mandatory quarantine of Moldovan citizens returning to the home country, Dodon said.

"We will also consider reopening of kindergartens. This is a very big problem we need to resolve. First we will do that in the countryside, and then in cities," Dodon said.

Moldova has cancelled the coronavirus state of emergency and has lifted practically all economic restrictions: all markets, shopping malls and gyms have reopened. Flights to certain foreign countries resumed, and hotels, cafes and restaurants went back to business on May 15. The restrictions remained in place only for public sector employees, who are working in two shifts, including two weeks in offices and two weeks from home.

Tags: #moldova #coronavirus
