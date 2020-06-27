Zelensky visits Chabad Synagogue in Kherson region, which was attacked by arsonists in April

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has visited the Chabad Synagogue in Kherson region, which was attacked by arsonists in April this year.

"Two suspects in this case were detained three weeks after the incident. The head of state met with Chief Rabbi of Kherson and Kherson region Yossef Itzhak Wolff and examined the repaired sections of the building, which were damaged during the arson attempt," the president's press service said on Saturday.

Wolff thanked the president for prompt response of the Ukrainian authorities to this act of anti-Semitism.

Zelensky and the chief rabbi handed the letters of gratitude over to Chief of Police of Kherson region Oleksandr Prokudin and Chief of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) in Kherson region Serhiy Kryvoruchko for rapid uncovering of the crime.