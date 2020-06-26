Kyiv stands for holding Normandy Four summit as soon as possible

Ukraine is making every effort to implement the agreements reached by the leaders of the Normandy Four countries in Paris and to hold the next such summit in Berlin as soon as possible.

"The Ukrainian party is doing everything possible to implement the agreements of the leaders of the countries participating in the Normandy format reached in Paris on December 9, 2019 to ensure the holding of the next summit in Berlin as soon as possible," the press service of the Office of the Ukrainian President said on Thursday, following a videoconference of the Trilateral Contact Group, which comprises Ukraine, Russia, and the OSCE.

The participants in the Normandy format on settling the situation in Donbas are Germany, Russia, Ukraine, and France.