SBI calls Poroshenko for questioning as a suspect on June 30

The State Bureau of Investigations (SBI) calls the fifth president of Ukraine, MP Petro Poroshenko on June 30 for interrogation as a suspect, the press service of theSBI reports.

"Report of the summons. In accordance with Articles 133, 135-139, 224 of the Code of Criminal Procedure of Ukraine, suspect Poroshenko P. O. is called at 10:00 on June 30, 2020 to the State Bureau of Investigations for questioning as a suspect, conducting simultaneous interrogation and other procedural actions in criminal proceedings No. 62019000000000753," the SBI said on its Facebook page.