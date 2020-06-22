PGO starts criminal proceedings on fact of surveillance of Poroshenko – MP

The Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) opened criminal proceedings upon a statement by members of parliament about surveillance of Ukraine's fifth President, leader of the European Solidarity Party Petro Poroshenko.

"The Prosecutor General's Office opened criminal proceedings regarding illegal surveillance of Poroshenko on cars with non-existent car plates. However, the State Bureau of Investigations (SBI) was instructed to make the investigation," MP from the European Solidarity faction Volodymyr Ariev wrote on his Facebook page.

"I hereby inform you that according to the facts contained in the statement, on June 12, 2020 the Prosecutor General's Office made the statements in the Unified Register of Pretrial Investigations and criminal proceedings have started on the grounds of a criminal offense under Part 1 of Article 365 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine [abuse of power or official authority by a law enforcement officer]," the Prosecutor General's Office said in the statement, published by Ariev.