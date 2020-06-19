Facts

14:57 19.06.2020

Coronavirus found in cadets of SBU National Academy, their condition satisfactory - press center

1 min read
Coronavirus found in cadets of SBU National Academy, their condition satisfactory - press center

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has announced the detection of coronavirus in cadets of the National Academy of SBU.

"For the first time, an infection has been diagnosed in one of them after communicating with relatives. The students who were in contact with the patient also have been found the COVID-19 virus. All of them are placed under isolation regime," the SBU press center told Interfax-Ukraine on Friday.

Tags: #covid_19 #sbu
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:06 17.06.2020
Ukraine to extend adaptive quarantine until July 31

Ukraine to extend adaptive quarantine until July 31

14:44 17.06.2020
Zelensky suggests that Rada exempt school graduates of current academic year from mandatory state final attestation

Zelensky suggests that Rada exempt school graduates of current academic year from mandatory state final attestation

14:09 17.06.2020
Another 41 people in Kyiv found COVID-19, two patients die – Klitschko

Another 41 people in Kyiv found COVID-19, two patients die – Klitschko

10:05 17.06.2020
Ukraine in talks to pre-order vaccine from COVID-19 – Stepanov

Ukraine in talks to pre-order vaccine from COVID-19 – Stepanov

09:51 17.06.2020
Ukraine sets new COVID-19 anti-record: 758 new cases over past day, 31 deaths – NSDC

Ukraine sets new COVID-19 anti-record: 758 new cases over past day, 31 deaths – NSDC

18:34 16.06.2020
SBU blocks operation of bot farms network headed from Russia in Kyiv, some regions

SBU blocks operation of bot farms network headed from Russia in Kyiv, some regions

17:02 16.06.2020
Citizens from abroad with small number of active COVID-19 cases to be admitted to Ukraine without demand for self-isolation or observation – Liashko

Citizens from abroad with small number of active COVID-19 cases to be admitted to Ukraine without demand for self-isolation or observation – Liashko

15:10 16.06.2020
Zelensky sets task to strengthen international talks on cooperation to purchase COVID-19 vaccine

Zelensky sets task to strengthen international talks on cooperation to purchase COVID-19 vaccine

13:15 16.06.2020
Klitschko reports 28 new COVID-19 cases in Kyiv over day, two patients died

Klitschko reports 28 new COVID-19 cases in Kyiv over day, two patients died

10:43 16.06.2020
Zelensky's spouse with confirmed COVID-19 hospitalized to Kyiv hospital in stable condition

Zelensky's spouse with confirmed COVID-19 hospitalized to Kyiv hospital in stable condition

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

EU leaders take political decision to extend economic sanctions against Russia – FM

NABU, SAPO report suspicion to former infrastructure minister Omelyan

Vakarchuk withdraws from Holos faction

Court arrests suspect in Handziuk case Manher without the right to post bail until July 28

Ukraine's COVID-19 rate climbs to 921 new cases over past day, with 586 recoveries, 19 deaths

LATEST

Deputy FM Bozhok asked to be suspended due because of involvement in Poroshenko case

EU leaders take political decision to extend economic sanctions against Russia – FM

NABU, SAPO report suspicion to former infrastructure minister Omelyan

Vakarchuk withdraws from Holos faction

Court arrests suspect in Handziuk case Manher without the right to post bail until July 28

Ukraine's COVID-19 rate climbs to 921 new cases over past day, with 586 recoveries, 19 deaths

Rada profile committee doesn't back Shkarlet's candidacy for education minister post

Court postpones consideration of motion for choosing measure of restraint to Poroshenko until July 1

Rada fails to pass program of Shmyhal's government with only 207 supporting votes

Zelensky appoints Volodin as Head of Kyiv City State Administration

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD