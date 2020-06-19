Coronavirus found in cadets of SBU National Academy, their condition satisfactory - press center
The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has announced the detection of coronavirus in cadets of the National Academy of SBU.
"For the first time, an infection has been diagnosed in one of them after communicating with relatives. The students who were in contact with the patient also have been found the COVID-19 virus. All of them are placed under isolation regime," the SBU press center told Interfax-Ukraine on Friday.